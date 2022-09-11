Speaking of the interactions he had in the US with business persons and investors from the Indian community, the Minister said that they had shared their experiences and given a lot of suggestions which served as food for thought. Piush Goyal expressed confidence that they would be stakeholders in India’s growth story with a sense of duty in giving back to their motherland. Members of the diaspora are generally very successful in their chosen profession. Each one of them have made a mark in the society and economy of the United States, he said.