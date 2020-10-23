Government adjusts key inflation benchmark

Consumer behaviour, however, has changed sharply during the covid pandemic and some of the new habits are likely to stick, diverting spending into new categories. Greater focus on health, hygiene and immunity has led to a surge in spending on products such as liquid toilet soaps, chyawanprash and branded honey. “Chyawanprash saw 500% growth in summer months for a product which was used only in winters," said Ramakrishnan.