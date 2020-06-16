Amid reports of an emerging shortage of healthcare infrastructure and alleged overcharging by private healthcare providers, the Union health ministry Monday asked states and union territories to engage with private entities to facilitate enhanced bed availability and critical care health facilities, and ensure fair and transparent charges for services.

In this regard, some states have already taken an initiative, it said, adding they have reached agreements with the private sector on reasonable rates and arrangements to provide critical care for in-patient admissions.

The government said that in order to ensure that patients receive prompt, good quality and care at reasonable rates, it has been suggested to states to have consultations with local private healthcare providers and arrive at reasonable rates, while factoring in cost elements for personal safety equipment for healthcare providers.

It has been suggested that the rates, once fixed, must be widely publicized so that both patients and service providers are fully aware and capacities are used optimally. States have also been asked to proactively engage with the private sector health providers and consider pooling in public and private healthcare facilities, as this will help in providing prompt, good quality and reasonable healthcare to covid-19 patients.

Separately, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday recommended rapid antigen tests to diagnose covid-19 in hotspots and hospitals, in combination with the regular RT-PCR tests. An ICMR advisory said every suspected individual testing negative by the rapid antigen test should be mandatorily tested with RT-PCR to rule out infection, whereas a positive result should be considered a true positive and does not need reconfirmation.

The antigen test kit is developed by South Korea’s SD Biosensor and made in Gurugram.

Called Standard Q covid-19 Ag detection kit, it checks for specific antigens to SARS-CoV-2. The maximum time taken for the test result is 30 minutes, which can be read with the naked eye and needs no specialized equipment.

The apex biomedical research body said it has made the recommendation due to the antigen test’s high specificity and relatively low sensitivity.

The test, ICMR said, has very high specificity i.e. ability to detect true negatives. Specificity ranged from 99.3% to 100% at the two sites.

“Sensitivity of the test (i.e. ability to detect true positives) ranged from 50.6% to 84% in two independent evaluations, depending upon the viral load of the patient. Higher viral load correlated with higher sensitivity," the ICMR said.

The ICMR further said that all symptomatic ILI patients in hospitals and are suspected of having covid-19, asymptomatic patients who are hospitalized or seeking hospitalization, in the high-risk groups such as patients undergoing chemotherapy, immunosuppressed patients including those who are HIV positive, patients diagnosed with malignant disease; transplant patients, elderly patients (>65 years of age) with co-morbidities as mentioned in the containment zones can be tested.

India on Monday recorded 11,302 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 333,326. As the disease is evolving, public health experts have said that without a drug or vaccine, precautions are the only solution.

“We can protect susceptible population by giving a vaccine—which we do not have, or decrease infectiousness of a person by medications—which also we do not have. Since vaccine is not yet anywhere around, the only way open to us is prevention: using masks, keeping physical distance, washing hands often. As numbers of cases increase, it would be very resource-intensive to do contact tracing and quarantine. The aim should be mitigation—treatment of all which need hospitalization," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the ICMR.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via