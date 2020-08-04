Government charts defence production targets

To support the local industry, critical products and materials that are currently imported could be procured through long-term orders by defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs). In such cases, the resultant single vendor should also be acceptable with due price discovery and negotiations, the document says. It has also proposed indigenization of around 5,000 imported components by 2025. These components, including alloys and special materials, and sub-assemblies for defence equipment will be made in India.