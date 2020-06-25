Government gives more time for filing tax returns

An official statement issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes said the due date for making investments for claiming deductions with respect to capital gains has also been extended to end of September. The idea is to provide further relief to taxpayers by extending various time limits of compliances, said the statement. The relaxations also cover compliance requirements for paying self-assessment tax, starting operations from special economic zones to claim tax incentives and for various compliance requirements under the Benami Transactions Prohibition Act. Also, the due date for linking Aadhaar and PAN is now end of March 2021. The earlier deadline was June end.