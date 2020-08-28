Government gives states two borrowing options

Senior Congress leader and Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal told reporters after the meeting that “it was not in the best of spirit." Badal said the solution has been thrust on states. “We are not happy with the outcome, but we do not have a choice," said Badal. Chhattisgarh finance minister T.S. Singh Deo alleged states were being arm-twisted. Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac said in a tweet that introducing a distinction between the revenue shortfall caused by the implementation of GST and that by covid-19 and that the latter doesn’t need to be compensated fully is not constitutionally valid.