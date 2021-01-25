Government invites preliminary bids for NINL

Government has invited expression of interest for strategic disinvestment of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) which is jointly owned by central and Odisha public sector units.

NINL was incorporated in 1982 to set-up an integrated steel plant to undertake manufacturing and sale of steel products. NINL’s manufacturing unit is located at Kalinganagar Industrial Complex, Duburi, Odisha.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on 8 January, 2020 had given in principle approval for strategic disinvestment of equity shareholding of MMTC (49.78%), NMDC (10.10%), MECON (0.68%), BHEL (0.68%), IPICOL (12.00%) and OMC (20.47%) in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) to a strategic buyer, identified through a two-stage auction procedure of the integrated steel plant. The company's authorized capital as on 30 September, 2019 is Rs. 1,900 crore and paid up share capital is Rs. 740.71 crore.

According to the eligibility criteria set by DIPAM, the interested bidder should have a minimum net-worth of ₹2000 crore. Along with the financial bid, sole bidder needs to submit its application for security clearance along with relevant documents. The shortlisted bidder could be required to undertake certain obligations such as employee protection, asset stripping, business continuity, lock-in of the shares acquired in the transaction. DIPAM said these conditions and those relating to the respective responsibilities and liabilities of the shortlisted bidder shall be specified in the request for proposal stage.

So far this year, the government has garnered ₹15,220 crore through minority stake sales and initial share sales of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd against an ambitious target of ₹2.1 trillion. With most of the large ticket strategic disinvestments such as BPCL and Air India pushed to next fiscal due to the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, government is unlikely to meet its asset sales target for the second consecutive year. In FY20 also, government missed the ₹1.05 trillion disinvestment target by ₹40,000 crore. Government is likely to garner ₹4,600 crore from the ongoing IPO of IRFC Ltd and another ₹2,600 crore from the OFS of Steel Authority of India Ltd.

