Government invites preliminary bids for NINL

So far this year, the government has garnered ₹15,220 crore through minority stake sales and initial share sales of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd against an ambitious target of ₹2.1 trillion. With most of the large ticket strategic disinvestments such as BPCL and Air India pushed to next fiscal due to the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, government is unlikely to meet its asset sales target for the second consecutive year. In FY20 also, government missed the ₹1.05 trillion disinvestment target by ₹40,000 crore. Government is likely to garner ₹4,600 crore from the ongoing IPO of IRFC Ltd and another ₹2,600 crore from the OFS of Steel Authority of India Ltd.