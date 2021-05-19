OPEN APP
Home >Politics >Policy >Government is monitoring supply of each COVID-19 essential drug: Mansukh Mandaviya

Government is monitoring supply of each COVID-19 essential drug: Mansukh Mandaviya

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, adding that the production of Remdesivir has been ramped up to produce 3.25 lakh vials daily. (Mint)Premium
Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, adding that the production of Remdesivir has been ramped up to produce 3.25 lakh vials daily. (Mint)
 1 min read . Updated: 19 May 2021, 04:43 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, adding that the production of Remdesivir has been ramped up to produce 3.25 lakh vials daily

Mansukh Mandaviya,Minister of State today assured that the Government is monitoring supply of each COVID-19 essential drug. All drugs used in the management of COVID-19 are now available in India by ramping up production and increasing the imports. The availability of these drugs is being monitored by implementing three-pronged strategy of Supply Chain Management, Demand Side Management and Affordability.

Protocol Drugs:

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Remdesivir

Enoxaparin

MethylPrednisolone

Dexamethasone

Tocilizumab

Ivermectin

Non-protocol Drugs:

Favipiravir

Amphotericin

Apixaban

CDSCO and NPPA are coordinating with manufacturers to enhance production and getting data about current stock, current capacities, Projected production for the May, 2021.

Remdesivir:

Number of plants producing Remdesivir increased from 20 to 60 resulting in 3 times more availability in just 25 days.

Production ramped up 10 times, from 10 lakhs vials/month in April’21 to ~1 crore/ month in May’21.

Toscilizumab injection:

It is made available in the country by importing 20 times more than what was being done in normal times.

Dexamethasone 0.5 mg tablets:

Production enhanced from 6-8 times within a month

Dexamethasone Injection production ramped up almost 2 times.

Enoxaparin Injection production increased 4 times in mere one month.

Methyl Prednisolone Injection:

Production increased almost 3 times in a months time.

Ivermectin 12 mg tab production enhanced in the country by ~5 times within a month from 150 lakhs in April to 770 lakhs in May,2021.

Favirpiravir:

A non-protocol drug but it is used to lower the virus load .

The production increased 4 times within a month

From 326.5 lakh in April,21 to 1644 lakh in May,21.

Amphoterecin B Injection:

Production ramped up ~ 3 times in a month.

3.80 lakh vials are in production and

3 lakh vials are being imported

Total 6.80 lakh vials will be available in the country.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout