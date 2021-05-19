Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, adding that the production of Remdesivir has been ramped up to produce 3.25 lakh vials daily
Mansukh Mandaviya,Minister of State today assured that the Government is monitoring supply of each COVID-19 essential drug. All drugs used in the management of COVID-19 are now available in India by ramping up production and increasing the imports. The availability of these drugs is being monitored by implementing three-pronged strategy of Supply Chain Management, Demand Side Management and Affordability.