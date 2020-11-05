NEW DELHI : International travellers may seek exemption from institutional quarantine in India by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report for covid-19 conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey, the government said in fresh guidelines issued on Thursday for International Arrivals. These guidelines are in supersession of guidelines issued on the subject dated 2nd August 2020.

The test report should be uploaded on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) for consideration. Taking stringent stand on covid-19 test reports, the union health ministry in the fresh guidelines said that each passenger will also have to submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise. The test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry airport in India, the government said.

According to the guidelines, international passengers arriving without an RT-PCR negative certificate and wishing to seek exemption from institutional quarantine may also avail the facility available at the airports to undergo RT-PCR testing (where such provisions exist).

“International passengers arriving without RT-PCR negative certificate and not opting for RT PCR test at airport (if facility is available) /arriving at an airport where testing facility is not available will have to undergo mandatory 7 days’ institutional quarantine and 7 days’ home quarantine," the new guidelines state.

At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening. “All travellers should submit self-declaration form on the online portal at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel or physically after arrival at the respective health counters. They should also give an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to Ministry of Civil Aviation, government of India, through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to undergo facility / home quarantine/ self-monitoring of their health for 14 days, or as warranted," the guidelines state.

Only for compelling reasons/ cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days, as per the new guidelines. For seeking such exemption, the travellers should apply to the online portal at least 72 hours before boarding. However, the decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final

International Passengers arriving through seaports/land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol as above, except that facility for online registration is not available for such passengers currently, the union health ministry said in the guidelines.

Such passengers shall submit the self-declaration form to the concerned authorities of Government of India at seaports/land ports on arrival, it said. According to the guidelines, the States can have any additional restrictions imposed with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their field assessment post arrival of passengers in the state concerned.

