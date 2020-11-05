At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening. “All travellers should submit self-declaration form on the online portal at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel or physically after arrival at the respective health counters. They should also give an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to Ministry of Civil Aviation, government of India, through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to undergo facility / home quarantine/ self-monitoring of their health for 14 days, or as warranted," the guidelines state.