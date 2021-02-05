Government not in a hurry to bring out e-commerce policy: DPIIT secretary

The commerce ministry is not in a hurry to bring out the e-commerce policy and may wait for the Parliament to pass the personal data protection bill, said industry secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra on Friday.

“E-commerce has many features; one is of course the data part. The entire data issue is governed by ultimately what the data act will be which is before the Parliament. That is why we are not in a hurry to finalise it. A lot of stakeholder consultation is taking place. That is why it is taking some time. But we are working on it," Mohapatra told reporters.

A panel of experts under former Supreme Court judge BN Srikrishna to formulate the draft Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 had recommended setting up a data protection authority and placing restrictions on cross-border data flows.

The Union Cabinet in December last year gave its approval to the Bill that seeks to lay down a legal framework to preserve the sanctity of “consent" in data sharing and penalize those breaching privacy norms.

The bill was then referred to a Parliamentary committee of both the Houses headed by Lok Sabha member Meenakshi Lekhi. The panel is reported to have proposed 89 amendments to the proposed legislation.

Hinting that the e-commerce policy may pave the way for a sectoral regulator, Mohapatra said a regulator may be needed because the government is a very poor regulator.

“The first concept of a regulator started with telecom, electricity and then in many other sectors like aviation because the regulator is an independent and professional entity. We don’t have that professional expertise available in the government. But there is no decision taken that a (e-commerce) regulator will come. What I am saying that it is not very unusual to have a regulator if the issues are commercial, complex in nature and issues require time-bound resolution," he added.

Mohapatra said apart from data and FDI issues, e-commerce has many other features including consumer rights, counterfeit products, packaging and rules of origin. The consumer affairs ministry has recently

The government in July last year notified a slew of new e-commerce rules as part of its updated consumer protection regulation, forcing e-tailers to display details about return, refund, exchange, warranty and guarantee, delivery and shipment, modes of payment, and grievance redressal mechanism as well as the ‘country of origin’.

