NEW DELHI : Details of wilful loan defaulters has sparked off a fresh war of words between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is likely to intensify today with union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman late on Tuesday saying banks had written off ₹1.45 trillion during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era.

In a series of tweets, Sitharaman rebutted Congress party’s charges made earlier in the day, saying that its leaders were attempting to mislead people on wilful defaulters, bad loans and write-offs. “Between 2009-10 and 2013-14, scheduled commercial banks had written off Rs.145226 crores. Wished Shri. @RahulGandhi consulted Dr. Manmohan Singh on what this writing-off was about," the minister said in the tweet.

Today’s attempt of @INCIndia leaders is to mislead on wilful defaulters, bad loans & write-offs. Between 2009-10 & 2013-14, Scheduled Commercial Banks had written off Rs.145226.00 crores. Wished Shri.@RahulGandhi consulted Dr. Manmohan Singh on what this writing-off was about. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 28, 2020

Public sector banks in India have played a key role in financing major infrastructure and other development projects but their loan losses have resulted in several tax payer bail outs from time to time, kicking up political controversies.

Earlier on Tuesday Congress party had mounted charges over Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government accusing it of “helping its friends" while hiding information when questioned in the Parliament.

"I had asked a straight question in Parliament- state the names of the 50 top bank loan defaulters in the country. The finance minister had then refused to answer the question," Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday adding that the RBI has now made the list public indicating the reason why government had not made the answer public in Parliament which was asked by him in the previous session.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala too held a virtual press conference over the issue on Tuesday afternoon. Surjewala shared a copy of the Right to Information (RTI) reply by Reserve Bank of India along with details of the names of wilful defaulters and the amounts. He said the union government has to explain its appeal to people for donations and austerity measures such as dearness allowance cuts while waiving off loans to wilful defaulters.

Sitharaman explained in her tweets that bank-wise details of outstanding and technically/prudentially written off amounts pertaining to top fifty wilful defaulters was provided in Lok Sabha on 16 March. She said Gandhi and the Congress party “should introspect why they fail to play a constructive role in cleaning up the system. Neither while in power, nor while in the opposition has the @INCIndia shown any commitment or inclination to stop corruption and cronyism," the minister tweeted.

Sitharaman defended Modi government’s pursuit of wilful defaulters leading to 9,967 recovery suits and, 3,515 first information reports. The minister also said in the tweet that the total value of attachment and seizures in three major cases scaled about ₹18,338 crore.

