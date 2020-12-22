OPEN APP
Home >Politics >Policy >Government removes export curbs on medical goggles, gloves
The export restrictions were imposed on account of the spread of COVID-19 (AP)
The export restrictions were imposed on account of the spread of COVID-19 (AP)

Government removes export curbs on medical goggles, gloves

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 06:28 PM IST PTI

  • The export restrictions were imposed on account of the spread of COVID-19

NEW DELHI : The government on Tuesday removed export curbs on medical goggles and gloves, which were in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to boost outbound shipments of these products.

The export restrictions were imposed on account of the spread of COVID-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"The export policy of medical goggles and Nitrile/NBR gloves is amended from restricted to free category making all types of medical goggles and Nitrile/NBR gloves freely exportable," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In a separate notification, DGFT said import of copra is allowed through government-run trading firm MMTC, while import of coconut oil is permitted through STEs (state trading enterprises) except STC (State Trading Corporation).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout