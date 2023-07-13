Government says no need for rethink after online gaming tax backlash1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 01:54 AM IST
Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra Wednesday said government decision to impose a 28% tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers will not need further consultation and an early review is unlikely, reported Reuters.
