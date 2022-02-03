Government spending to drive private capex plans

“This budget has thrown all its weight behind government-led capex in the hope of setting off a virtuous investment cycle to lift growth. What it misses though, is the bridge—short term, consumption-raising measures to address the unequal recovery so far, tilted against large sections of the population particularly in the informal sector, still under pandemic-led duress," said Crisil Research in a note, adding that the Indian economy is at plucking distance from a faster growth trajectory, two years and three waves into the pandemic.