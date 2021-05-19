Government steps up fertilizer subsidy

As per the current policy, fertilizer subsidy is fixed by the government in advance while the retail price may see some fluctuation depending on international price of the commodity which impacts the cost of sellers. Unlike in the case of subsidised cooking gas, in which case the subsidy is paid to the consumer, fertilizer subsidy is given to the fertilizer company which in turn sells the commodity at the reduced price. The government tracks the sales through point-of-sale machines installed at retail outlets.