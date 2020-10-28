Government weighs roping in pharmacists to administer covid-19 vaccine

“While the first round of vaccination for healthcare and essential services workers with an estimated strength of 30 million is likely to start around January, the second round would require a much larger number of trained vaccinators. The 8 lakh-strong pharmacists could play an important role in this. They would need to be trained while the related laws and regulations also need to be changed permitting pharmacists to safely administer the vaccine," said Gurpreet Sandhu, president, Council for Healthcare and Pharma and founder, Reva Pharma.