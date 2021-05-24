The government is considering a proposal by its leading scientists to appoint a “capable agency" to scientifically forecast demand for testing kits amid plans to scale up covid testing.

The suggestion is part of a proposal from an expert advisory panel including professor K. Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific advisor to the government. The panel has summed up its recommendations in a document titled ‘The Road Ahead for Smart Covid-19 Testing and Tracing in India’, which was released by the Rockefeller Foundation, an American organization.

“Predicting the demand for SARS-CoV-2 tests will ensure the industry has steady supplies for the future. Raw material reserves should be maintained so that our testing capacity doesn’t dwindle when faced with an elevated demand," said Raghavan.

“Robustness should be complemented with financial security for the industry. Effective integration of Indian test kit makers with global supply chains can be done by incentivizing the former for stepping up production and ease export restrictions when the domestic demand for test kits is low," he said.

The scientists said one of India’s most pressing needs is to appoint a capable agency to scientifically forecast testing demand on a quarterly basis, if not more frequently.

Such forecasts should also simulate indicators reflecting the emergence of a more infective variant, impact of vaccination on testing, a lower-than-expected vaccine efficacy, the effect of allowing exports of test kits, the need for importing test kits and any other identified factors that threaten to increase infections, the panel said.

Amid growing criticism over slackening pace, the government has said it aims to increase covid-19 testing capacity to 4.5 million per day by the end of June from the present 1.6-2 million.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved a home-based rapid antigen testing (RAT) kit manufactured by Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd, Pune, and more such kits are set to hit the market soon. Dr Balram Bhargava, director general of ICMR, said kits by three more companies are in the pipeline for approval within a week.

India recorded its highest covid-19 tests in a day with more than 2.1 million conducted in the past 24 hours.

Public health experts fear the need for covid testing may suddenly increase for a variety of reasons; chiefly, the appearance of a new and more virulent variant that is undetectable through the present testing system or causes less effective vaccine performance. Demand for testing may also rise if immunity from natural protection and vaccination is found to be short-lived or if there is a sudden resurgence of cases.

“One of the key recommendations in the report is to expand demand forecasting to ensure testing suppliers are response-ready to prepare for recurring waves. Investing in science and evidence needed for effective demand forecasting will help set purchasing expectations for manufacturers, secure sustainable and predictable supplies without gaps and ensure that tests reach states in a timely and reliable manner. This will also ensure that testing kit makers do not sit on idle capacity for too long," said Manisha Bhinge, managing director, programs, health initiative, Rockefeller Foundation.

Vijay Raghavan added: “The ICMR has made scientific projections to expand testing. Other agencies and private sector will also expand."

India recorded 240,842 daily new covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This is the lowest figure since 17 April, when the daily new cases were 23 million. A total of 3,741 deaths were reported.

