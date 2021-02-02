Govt allocates 23,500 crore for Mass Rapid Transit System and Metro projects

The government has allocated 23,500 crore for the projects related to Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and Metro services in the country.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Sitharaman said the government will work towards raising the share of public transport in urban areas through expansion of metro rail network and augmentation of city bus service.

Commenting on the Union Budget 2021 Shashank Agarwal, Managing Director of SalasarTechno Engineering Ltd has said,"The government has allotted 1.07 lakh crores for capital expenditure on the Indian Railways, a sector that Salasar is majorly focused on, raises an unprecedented opportunity for a company like us to capitalize upon. He further added that,"100% electrification of broadgauge routes in tier 1 and tier 2 cities provides a challenging but potentially profitable environment for the company,""The speech also mentioned allocation of 14,100 crores towards Bangalore metro, which can supplement our current operations on this project," he said.

A total of 702 km of conventional metro is operational and another 1,016 km of metro and RRTS is under construction in 27 cities.





