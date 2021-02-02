Govt allocates 23,500 crore for Mass Rapid Transit System and Metro projects

Commenting on the Union Budget 2021 Shashank Agarwal, Managing Director of SalasarTechno Engineering Ltd has said,"The government has allotted 1.07 lakh crores for capital expenditure on the Indian Railways, a sector that Salasar is majorly focused on, raises an unprecedented opportunity for a company like us to capitalize upon. He further added that,"100% electrification of broadgauge routes in tier 1 and tier 2 cities provides a challenging but potentially profitable environment for the company,""The speech also mentioned allocation of 14,100 crores towards Bangalore metro, which can supplement our current operations on this project," he said.