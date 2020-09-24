Govt allows airlines to decide baggage limitations for domestic flights

Mehta replied that he would not get the refund immediately. The bench then asked Mehta what happened to the refunds of a travel agent, who has already paid to the airlines for the tickets booked. “You say passenger will get a credit shell, here in case of travel agents what would happen if passenger is yet to pay for the ticket booked?", the bench told Mehta. Senior advocate Pinaki Misra, appearing for Air Vistara and AirAsia, said that usually travel agents deposit with airlines a corpus of Rupees one crores and its balance keeps coming down with the issuance of each ticket. He said that if the passenger has not yet paid for the ticket, then the corpus amount of travel agent will get reimbursed. Mehta said that under the prevailing circumstances this is the best solution which the government could arrive at keeping in mind the interest of all stake holders including the passengers and the Airlines.