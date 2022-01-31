President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that a provision has also been made for Gender Inclusion Fund in the National Education Policy to promote learning capability among the girl students.

“It is a matter of happiness that all the existing 33 Sainik Schools have started admitting girl students. The government has also approved the admission of women cadets in the National Defence Academy. The first batch of women cadets will enter the NDA in June 2022. With the policy decisions and encouragement of my government, the number of women personnel in various police forces has more than doubled as compared to 2014," the President said in his address to the parliament.

In his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Kovind said the ₹64,000 crore PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will prepare the country for a health crisis in the future.

“We have administered 150 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in a record time," he said.

The President said more than 70 per cent beneficiaries of the vaccination drive have been administered the second dose.

Flagging other achievements of the central government, he said over six crore rural households are getting tap water under 'Har Ghar Jal initiative'.

Kovind said India's agriculture exports have also crossed ₹three lakh crore.

He said despite the pandemic, country's farmers produced 30 crore tonnes of food grains and 33 crore horticulture produce in 2020-21.

The President said more than 11 crore farmer families received ₹1.80 lakh crore through PM-KISAN and big changes have been seen in the farm sector.

He said the Government procured more than 433 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, which benefited more than 50 lakh farmers.

The session begins ahead of the crucial assembly elections in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

