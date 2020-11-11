Govt approves PLI scheme worth 2 lakh crore for 10 key sectors

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) worth up to ₹2 lakh crore for 10 manufacturing sectors for next five years. "This move will enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities," said Union minister Prakash Javadekar while announcing the decision. "The scheme will make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investment and enhance exports," he further added.

Critical sunrise sector will get necessary support from the government through PLI scheme, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharman. The 10 key sectors that will get the benefit of production-linked incentive include automobiles and auto components, pharmaceuticals drugs, specialty steel, capital goods, technology products, white goods (ACs and LEDs), telecom and networking products, textiles, high efficiency solar PV modules and advanced battery cells.

"This move is aimed at promoting PPP in social & economic infrastructure leading to efficient creation of assets, ensuring operation & maintenance, make economically/socially essential projects commercially viable," Javadekar added.

To boost growth in private sector, the central government earlier set up an empowered group of secretaries under the cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba. The government think tank NITI Aayog identified 10 sectors as key sectors which will help attract investments at a time global supply chains are impacted and in the long run help shore up revenue.

Financial support aimed at bringing investments into the country, and make production in the country attractive, finance minister added. The final proposal of PLI schem for individual sectors will be approved by an empowered finance committee and Union cabinet. The concerned departments and minister will start implementing schemes immediately, Sitharaman added. There is no cap on the number of companies that will be eligible for PLI under each category for now, she added.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via