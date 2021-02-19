Govt backs merger of 2 tax slabs in GST

Merging GST slabs has been discussed earlier, though not at the GST Council. Former finance minister Arun Jaitely had called for merging the two slabs . “A road map could well be to work towards a single standard rate instead of two standard rates of 12% and 18%. It could be a rate at some mid-point between the two...The country should eventually have a GST, which will have only slabs of zero, 5% and standard rate with luxury and sin goods as an exception," Jaitley wrote in a December 2018 blog .