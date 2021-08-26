Govt clears 15,000 crore FDI plan to boost asset lease policy

Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd, set up by Fairfax, will eventually become its flagship investment vehicle for airports and other infrastructure investments in India. Fairfax plans to transfer its shares in Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) to Anchorage and infuse more capital into the holding company by bringing in more investors, showed the 2020 annual report of the Toronto-based Fairfax India Holdings Corp. India-born billionaire Prem Watsa is the chairman of Fairfax.

