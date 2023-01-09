Govt coffers swell on boost from import duty receipts

The Centre collected over ₹86,200 crore in customs duty in the first half of the current fiscal, which was around 7% below what it collected in the same period a year ago. Customs duty collections began picking up in September itself, and in the three months to November, the trend reversed. At the end of November, customs receipts stood at ₹1.41 trillion, a jump of more than 12% from the year-ago period, data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed.

