The Monsoon session begins on July 19 and would conclude on August 13.
“Adequate measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the members. MPs who have taken at least one dose of vaccination will not be required to undertake an RT-PCR test. Visitors will not be allowed during the session," said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
the monsoon session of the Parliament will be held at normal pre-COVID timings from 11 am to 6 pm.
In the past few sessions, the two Houses of the Parliament were functioning at reduced time slots. Rajya Sabha operated from 9 am to 1 pm while the proceeding of the Lok Sabha commenced at 4 pm. This decision was implemented keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in the country.