NEW DELHI : The government has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, sources said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has invited leaders of political parties for the meet in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present, they said.

Such meets are convened to ensure smooth functioning of the House during the session.

Also Read: Technology to mitigate airborne spread of Covid to be installed in Parliament

The Monsoon session begins on July 19 and would conclude on August 13.

“Adequate measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the members. MPs who have taken at least one dose of vaccination will not be required to undertake an RT-PCR test. Visitors will not be allowed during the session," said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

the monsoon session of the Parliament will be held at normal pre-COVID timings from 11 am to 6 pm.

In the past few sessions, the two Houses of the Parliament were functioning at reduced time slots. Rajya Sabha operated from 9 am to 1 pm while the proceeding of the Lok Sabha commenced at 4 pm. This decision was implemented keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The normal timings of the sitting of the two Houses were restored earlier as well at 11 am in March during the second part of the Budget session.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements to adhere to preventive norms will be followed during the monsoon session, assured Om Birla during his press conference in Delhi.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.