Govt exempts toll fee on tankers carrying liquid medical oxygen amid Covid surge

"Although the toll plazas have nearly zero waiting time after implementation of FASTag, National Highways Authority of India is already providing priority passage to such vehicles for quick and seamless transportation of medical oxygen. Instructions have also been issued by NHAI to all its officials and other stakeholders to assist the government and private efforts to fight the pandemic in helping them in pro-active manner," said a statement issued by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

