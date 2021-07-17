NEW DELHI : The Government is expected to take up 15 bills in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament .

"The Government is expected to take up 15 bills including the DNA Technology Bill, Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens, Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, Tribunal Reforms Bill and Factoring Regulation Amendment Bill among others in upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament," said sources.

According to the 'Tentative list of government legislative and financial business expected to be taken up during the Sixth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha' that starts July 19, the Centre has listed 23 bills to be tabled in the Lower House during the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Of the 23 bills listed by the Centre, 17 will be new bills while six have already been introduced, of which two will be introduced to replace the existing ordinances.

The Union Government is expected to table the Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing. The bill has been already introduced on February 13 in Lok Sabha and not referred to Standing Committee.

Among the bills that have been introduced in Lok Sabha, referred to Standing Committees and their reports presented are--The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019; The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020; and The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 has been passed by Rajya Sabha on March 15 and was laid on the Table of Lok Sabha on March 17.

The new bills that the Centre listed for introduction, consideration and passing are The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2021; The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Cantonment Bill, 2021; The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021; The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Indian Institute of Forest Management Bill, 2021; The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment)Bill, 2021; The Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021; The Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021; The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021.

The two new bills that Centre listed to introduce to replace existing ordinances are The Essential DefenceService Bill, 2021; and The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021.

The monsoon session of parliament will continue till August 13. The two Houses will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm with a one-hour lunch break.

