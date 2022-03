India is Sri Lanka’s second-largest trading partner, with bilateral merchandise trade amounting to about $3.6 billion. The island nation is unable to meet its debt obligations as it is facing a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, which have plummeted 70% in two years to just $2 billion at the end of February. The reserves can barely cover two months of imports. Meanwhile, the country has foreign debt obligations of about $7 billion this year. “The payments mechanism would be broadly similar to the one India is considering with sanctions-hit Russia. The difference is, we export more to Sri Lanka than import, unlike with Russia, and second, the Lankan rupee is in a free-fall like the ruble did initially," said one of the people cited above, requesting anonymity.