India on Thursday explored a strategy for containing the spread of coronavirus cases and the possible restoration of more economic activity with minimal risk of spreading infection before the fourth phase of the lockdown ends on Sunday.

A meeting between cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and chief secretaries of various states took stock of the situation in 13 cities, considered the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak with about 70% of the positive cases in the country, according to a government statement issued after the meeting.

Measures taken by the municipal corporations for the management of covid-19 cases were reviewed in the meeting, the government said.

The development comes at a time when the central and state authorities are under pressure to find solutions for rising job losses and predictions of a sharp contraction to the economy this fiscal.

India has entered the list of 10 countries worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak with 164,362 cases of infection and 4,670 deaths so far.

The 13 cities worst affected by the pandemic are Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu, and Thiruvallur. Many of the cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad are major economic hubs as well and crucial to the revival of the Indian economy.

The strategy discussed at the meeting includes working on high-risk factors, indices such as confirmation rate, fatality rate, doubling rate, and tests per million people, according to the government statement.

“The central government has already issued guidelines on management of covid-19 in urban settlements. The Centre has stressed that containment zones are to be geographically defined, on the basis of factors such as mapping of cases and contacts and their geographical dispersion. This would help establish a well-defined perimeter and enforce the strict protocol of lockdown," the government said.

“Municipal corporations can decide if residential colonies, mohallas, municipal wards or police station areas, municipal zones, and towns can be designated as containment zones, as required. The cities were advised that the area should be appropriately defined by the district administration and local urban body with technical inputs from the local level," it said.

