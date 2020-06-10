Govt extends validity of certain e-way bills till June-end

"...In view of the spread of pandemic COVID-19...the Government, on the recommendations of the Council, hereby notifies that in cases where a notice has been issued for rejection of refund claim, and where the time limit for issuance of order...falls during the period from the 20th day of March, 2020 to the 29th day of June, 2020, in such cases the time limit for issuance of the said order shall be extended to 15 days after the receipt of reply to the notice from the registered person or the 30th day of June, 2020, whichever is later," the CBIC said.