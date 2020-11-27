Govt eyes face recognition and voice interface for Umang amid rapid adoption

NEW DELHI : Pensioners will soon be able to generate life certificates on Umang (Unified Mobile Application for New age Governance) app using their smartphone’s in-built biometric systems such as face ID, instead of having to rely on third party biometric devices. Additionally, an artificial intelligence (AI) based voice based interface is also in the works to make the app easier to use for a wider gamut of Indian citizens.

At a time when physical movement and interaction have been curtailed, traffic on e-governance apps like Umang have shot up as more people are trying to avail citizen-centric services through smartphones. Employee Provident Fund and Jeevan Praman (life certificate) have been two of most sought after services on Umang.

More than 2 lakh people have used Umang’s Jeevan Praman services in the first 25 days of November alone, which is 200% more than the life certificates submitted through the app last year.

However, generating the life certificate on Umang currently requires an external biometric device that needs to be connected to the smartphone via USB to read fingerprints for verification. Currently there are less than 10 devices that are compatible with the app and they can cost anywhere between ₹2,000 to 4,000.

To reduce this dependence and make the process more accessible and affordable to masses, the government is working on leveraging biometric systems available on smartphones. Face recognition is one such option that is being considered.

“Right now the regulations allow only external biometric devices but we are working on a solution where face ID can be used for generating a digital life certificate," said Abhishek Singh, CEO, National eGovernance Division (NeGD), an independent business division under Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeitY).

“We are developing the software for it and have tested it when we did the CBSE certificate on DigiLocker. It will be finalised soon and very soon you will be able to use face ID to generate life certificate," Singh added.

To further improve the user experience with Umang, Singh said that an AI enabled voice enabled interface is being developed in-house with help from tech partners in the industry.

Singh explains, “the biggest issue that most people in India face in accessing internet services is the lack of ability to browse the internet in the way educated people can. So what we're trying to build a functionality wherein you could talk to the Umang app just like you talk to your Alexa or Siri."

These efforts to improve accessibility of the app come as most e-governance apps have also drawn flak from users and critics for poor UI/UX (user interface/user experience). Singh agreed that there have been issues with the app and users have reported them.

Developed by MeitY and NeGD, Umang was launched in 2017 with 163 services. Since the virus outbreak, the number of services offered through Umang has grown from 643 to 2039. Number of registered users currently stands at 2.2 crores out of which almost 1 crore have come on board after the virus outbreak. Seeing more people adopt digital services, government is also working on making Umang available in more Indian languages. “So far it supports 13 India languages and we are working on making it available in all 22 official languages," adds Singh.

