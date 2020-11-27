Govt eyes face recognition and voice interface for Umang amid rapid adoption

Developed by MeitY and NeGD, Umang was launched in 2017 with 163 services. Since the virus outbreak, the number of services offered through Umang has grown from 643 to 2039. Number of registered users currently stands at 2.2 crores out of which almost 1 crore have come on board after the virus outbreak. Seeing more people adopt digital services, government is also working on making Umang available in more Indian languages. “So far it supports 13 India languages and we are working on making it available in all 22 official languages," adds Singh.