In reply to another question, the Finance Minister said the RBI has announced Special three-year Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) of ₹10,000 crore at repo rate for the Small Finance Banks (SFBs), to be deployed for fresh lending of up to ₹10 lakh per borrower to provide further support to small business units, micro and small industries, and other unorganised sector entities adversely affected during the current wave of the pandemic.