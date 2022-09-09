Govt imposes 20% export duty on rice

The duty was imposed on paddy, husked (brown) rice and semi-milled rice but not on basmati rice, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of India’s overall rice exports. In 2021-22, India exported over 21 million tonnes of rice. “This move was on the cards as the area under cultivation for rice has substantially declined compared to last year. So, it looks like we will have suboptimal rice production this year. Now that the government has run short of wheat and has been using rice in the central government food programme, there could be pressure on overall supply. This is a pre-emptive measure to ensure availability in the domestic market," Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis said. The official notification said the Centre is satisfied that duty should be levied on certain articles and that circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action.