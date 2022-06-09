Govt increases crop procurement rates amid global shortage3 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 01:08 AM IST
The MSP of cotton was raised to ₹6,080 for medium staple variety from ₹5,726 per quintal last year
NEW DELHI : The government raised the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy, the main kharif crop, by ₹100 per quintal and 13 other summer crops as it sought to boost production amid a global shortage of foodgrains but stoked fears of further hardening of inflation.