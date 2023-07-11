Govt issues draft notification mandating air-conditioned truck cabins from 1 Jan, 20251 min read 11 Jul 2023, 05:52 PM IST
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification mandating the installation of air-conditioning systems in truck cabins from 2025 onwards. This decision aims to improve working conditions for truck drivers and address the issue of driver fatigue
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification mandating the installation of air-conditioning systems in the cabins of motor vehicles belonging to categories N2 and N3, manufactured from 1 January 2025 onwards.
