Govt likely to hike dearness allowance by 3% to 45%, decision soon

The Centre is likely to increase the dearness allowance (DA) for more than one crore government employees and pensioners by 3%. With the latest hike, the total percentage of DA for government employees and pensioners will reach 45% from the current 42%. The hike in DA will come on the back of the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) which is released by the Labour Bureau every month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}