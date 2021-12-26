Govt may cut duty on steel, aluminium  in Union budget

Domestic steel prices have risen sharply since late last year when a pick up in economic activity post the lifting of the nationwide lockdown boosted demand. Steel prices also rose due to an increase in iron ore and coking coal prices globally. As a result, India’s benchmark domestic hot-rolled coil prices have risen from ₹58,000 per tonne in April 2021 to more than ₹72,000 per tonne now. Though metal prices have softened a bit in December, they have largely remained high, putting pressure on user industries.