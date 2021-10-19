Govt may ease GST norms on re-export of leased aircraft

The move comes at a time the industry is struggling to recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic through extensive cost rationalization. The financial performance of Indian airlines is likely to remain weak as material recovery in passenger traffic to pre-covid levels is unlikely in the near-term, credit rating agency Icra Ltd said in an analysis on Monday, citing continued curbs on international travel and subdued demand for corporate travel. The agency has retained its negative outlook for the industry while highlighting low capacity utilization and a sharp increase in jet fuel prices as factors weighing on airline performance.

