Govt may merge half a dozen welfare schemes with social security code

Schemes such as the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, which are outside the ambit of the labour ministry, as well as the likes of PM ShramYogi Maan-dhaan and PM small traders’ pension are being considered to bring on board," a second official said. “A single framework could be easier for effective implementation, monitoring and outcome assessment." The government wants to expand social security across the labour market, the official added. “Overlapping of schemes does not serve the purpose. For example, PMSY and APY are similar in nature and the target audience is same. Perhaps it needs to be relooked and rationalized."