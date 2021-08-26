Govt may not wait for new data norms to roll out e-commerce policy

The proposed e-commerce policy is different from the draft rules for e-commerce marketplaces recently notified by the consumer affairs ministry under consumer protection laws. These rules came after small businesses complained that online marketplaces were misusing market dominance and resorting to deep discounting. Among others, the rules propose to limit so-called ‘flash sales’ of goods and services by e-commerce companies by proposing to ban back-to-back sales that limit customer choice, increase prices and prevent a level playing field. Trade minister Piyush Goyal who is also in charge of the consumer affairs ministry had said last month that the e-commerce policy will be unveiled only after the draft e-commerce rules are finalized.

