"So far, the Government of India, the Home Ministry's SOP (standard operating procedure), has a fixed number of 50 people. We have written a letter to the Home Minister to ask for permission for banquet halls to open with 50 per cent of their capacity. The hotel owners also want to move forward with this situation towards their revival. I think the government is taking decisions very quickly, this industry also believes. I think this decision will also be taken soon," Tourism minister Prahlad Patel told ANI in an interview.