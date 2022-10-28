Govt may shorten FTP term to push trade amid volatility

Ajay Sahai, director general and chief executive, Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO), said that a five- year FTP was required to help exporters plan better. “While we agree that international trade is highly dynamic and requires quick interventions to address emerging challenges, a foreign trade policy for a longer period provides a stable regime which helps exporters and manufacturers to plan accordingly," he said. “We can have such a policy in which macro parameters remain unchanged though timely micro interventions are made to meet the eventualities of global trade," added Sahai. WTO has estimated global trade growth to slow to 1% in 2023 from 3.5% in 2022.