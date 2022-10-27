The government is also trying to leverage India’s hydropower potential to facilitate the world’s largest energy transition, as they offer the ideal solution to peak load. While the total hydropower generation potential of India’s north-eastern states, and Bhutan, is about 58GW, most states cannot leverage the potential due to their financial inability to put up their share of equity to build these large capital-intensive projects. In such a situation, the equity support scheme for north-eastern states’ hydropower projects can help set up these projects.