Govt  moves  to align IndAS with  global accounting standards

“Retaining the carve-outs could give rise to a doubt in the minds of foreign investors whether the manner of preparing financial statements of Indian businesses are at par with those in countries that fully follow IFRS," a person informed about the development said. The move comes at a time India is seeking more foreign investments in manufacturing and infrastructure to steer the economy out of the devastating impact dealt by the pandemic. India is pursuing long-term capital from pension and sovereign wealth funds into infrastructure by offering tax incentives, given that banks are not in a position to offer long-term financing to projects with a long gestation period.

