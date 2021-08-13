Govt notifies amended rules for identified single use plastic items

According to a government statement, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of some single-use products including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene will be prohibited from 1 July, 2022. According to the statement, these will include earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (commonly known as thermocol) for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films used for sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron and stirrers. According to the statement, these are seen having low utility but high littering potential, impacting both terrestrial and marine ecosystems.