The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) today notified rules which will be mandatory for accredited Drivers Training Centers and it will be applicable from 1 July. According to a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways," this will help in imparting proper training and knowledge to candidates who enroll at such centers."

Here are the salient features of Accredited Driver Training Centers:

1. The centre shall be equipped with simulators and dedicated driving test track to provide high-quality training to candidates.

2. Remedial and refresher courses, as per the requirements under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, can be availed at these centers.

3. The candidates, who successfully pass the test at these centers, will be exempted from the driving test requirement at the time of applying for driving license, which is currently being taken at the Regional Transport Office (RTO). This will help the drivers in getting the driving license after completing training from such accredited driving training centers.

4. These centers are allowed to provide industry- specific specialized training as well.

Shortage of skilled drivers is one of the major issues in the Indian roadways sector and a large number of road accidents occur due to lack of knowledge of road regulations. Section 8 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 empowers the Central Government to make rules regarding accreditation of Driver Training Centers.

Earlier, the Ministry has said that any individual on successful completion of driver training from such centers, will be exempted from the requirement of driving test while applying for a driving licence. The step will also help the transport industry to have specially trained drivers, which will improve their efficiency & reduce road accidents.





